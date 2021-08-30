Northeast Investment Management Buys 3,319 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

