Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $97,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

