Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $117,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC stock opened at $260.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

