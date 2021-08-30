B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 234 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,278. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

