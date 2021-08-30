American Century Companies Inc. Sells 395,432 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 395,432 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,414,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.99. 5,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

