Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193,763 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 815.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.