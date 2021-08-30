Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,773. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

