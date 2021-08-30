Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMPNY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. Sompo has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

