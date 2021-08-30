StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

StarHub stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. StarHub has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

