Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 60.6%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SHPMF remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.