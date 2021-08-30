Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

