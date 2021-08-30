8,637 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KTB stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

