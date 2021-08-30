Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

