WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.16 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

