Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Wrap Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.62% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

