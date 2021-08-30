Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) is Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cosan comprises about 0.8% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.