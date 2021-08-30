Metronome (MET) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Metronome has a market cap of $53.27 million and $71,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00009061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,338,419 coins and its circulating supply is 12,052,045 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.