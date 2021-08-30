$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report sales of $39.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.04 million and the lowest is $25.03 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

