Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 102,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.