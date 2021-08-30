Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Premier were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

