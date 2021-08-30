ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.53

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

