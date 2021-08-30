Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

