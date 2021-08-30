WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 131,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 653,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $171.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

