WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 7,562 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

