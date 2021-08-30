General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.76

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.