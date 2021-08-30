Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.97

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

