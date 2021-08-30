Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $351,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 678.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $127.90 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

