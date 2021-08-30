Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLABD opened at 4.35 on Monday. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 5.00.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

