China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.7715 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

