Lake Street Capital Increases Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $35.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

OPCH opened at $25.05 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

