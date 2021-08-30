Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $216,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 355,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 279,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

