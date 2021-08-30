Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

