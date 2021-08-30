Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

