10,425 Shares in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

