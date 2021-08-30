Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $372,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

