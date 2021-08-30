Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.