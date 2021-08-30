Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 122.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 57.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

