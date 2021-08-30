$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce $151.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $158.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ECVT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.