Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.42 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $174.58 million and approximately $36.42 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.