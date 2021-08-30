ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $932.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.40 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

