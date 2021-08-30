Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,679 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Title by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.79. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.