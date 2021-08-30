Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 429,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

