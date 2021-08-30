Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.