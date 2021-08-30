Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

