Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.