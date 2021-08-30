Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $736,000 Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

Shares of TFII opened at $113.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

