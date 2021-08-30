Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $45.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

