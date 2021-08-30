Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 42,404 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,404 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

