PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $24,847,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

