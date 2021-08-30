Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

